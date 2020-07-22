Accidental Discharge Kills Cop

Superintendent Sheila Abayie Buckman Head of PolicePublic Affairs Directorate

It has emerged that Constable Abdul Rashid, who died from a bullet in his room, was hit by an accidental discharge from his service weapon.

The deceased, who lived at Abeka-Lapaz in Accra, was attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit at the Police Headquarters.

Shakirah Nasir, 21, his sister who lived with the deceased was asked by her brother to pick the pistol for him whereupon the firearm discharged a bullet which hit and killed him.

She is currently in the custody of the Tesano Police Station assisting in investigations.

Habibatu Abubakar younger sister of the deceased who reported the incident to the Tesano Police said she was in the room when she heard the gunshot from her brother’s room.

Upon entering the room she found him in a pool of blood and was pronounced dead when he was sent to the Lapaz Community Hospital. The corpse has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Recounting the incident, Nasir, according to sources, on that fateful day around 12:40pm was in the room together with her brother, Rashid, when he dressed up for work.

She said her brother asked her to pick his side arm from the table for him but in the process of handing it over it went off accidentally and hit the back of her brother leading to his death.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(Lindatenyah@yahoo.cm)