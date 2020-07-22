Deputy Minister Supports Constituents

The minister presenting the items

THE Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Training, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has presented some items to the Hairdressers and Seamstress Association in the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

She presented sewing and hairdressing equipment to 20 graduates of the association who underwent the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) program in the constituency for free.

The Deputy Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, said the equipment was funded by Africa Development Bank (AfDB) through the Education Ministry for onwards distribution to the graduates.

She noted that “in 2019, I paid for 20 dressmakers and hairdressers to take part in the COTVET voucher program of which today the graduates through the Ministry of Education and funding from the AfDB were receiving state of the arts industrial equipment for the purpose of training others who in one way or the other have no one to help them learn a trade.”

Ms. Twum-Ampofo added that her targeted was for the beneficiaries to train at least two other people for free.

The Chairman of Abuakwa North Dressmakers and Hairdressers Associations, Felix Ampong, who received the equipment, thanked the MP for the kind gesture.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kukruantumi