Accra Ambulance Administrator Honoured

Dr. Daniel Asare receiving his award

The Greater Accra Regional Administrator of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), Dr. Daniel Asare, has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate in Executive Leadership by the International Kingdom University, Florida.

The ceremony, held on February 24, 2025, in Nkawkaw, was a fitting tribute to his leadership work in transforming the emergency medical services in Ghana.

With over 15 years, Dr. Asare has been at the forefront of emergency response, combining his expertise in ambulance operations, public health, disaster management, and counter-terrorism to save lives and strengthen systems. His leadership during the All-Africa Games was nothing short of remarkable, ensuring that world-class emergency medical support was available when it mattered most.

But Dr. Asare as a NAS administrator has trained hundreds of emergency responders, empowering them with the skills to make a difference in their communities. He has spearheaded initiatives that bring healthcare closer to the people, and has been instrumental in coordinating high-profile international events, including AU and ECOWAS summits.

This latest honour is just one of many accolades Dr. Asare has received. Earlier this year, he was named the 2024 Emergency Medical Technician of the Year at the Ghana Health and Medical Excellence Awards, a recognition of his unwavering commitment to excellence.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke