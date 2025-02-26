Drivers Hail Motorway Interchange Completion

Aerial view of the Tema Motorway

THE COMPLETION of the Tema Motorway Interchange project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has been met with appreciation from drivers, who say it has reduced traffic congestion and made their journeys faster.

According to a truck driver, Mr. Kaderi Bayirisi, the construction of the interchange has saved them hours of waiting time, reducing financial losses and fuel waste.

“Before the construction of the interchange, we drivers used to spend hours in traffic congestion trying to cross the intersection to our various routes. The unnecessary delay in traffic was causing us money, as we could not make more rounds and also wasted a lot of fuel, causing financial constraints,” he said.

Mr. Bayirisi added, “We want to thank JICA and the Japanese government for funding this project throughout. This has made it easier for us to cross the intersection to our various destinations and has made our work easy.”

The “Project for the Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout” is a $91 million project funded by the Japanese government through JICA to rehabilitate and expand the 19.5-kilometre stretch and transform the motorway into a modern 10-lane divided highway.

Phase I dubbed “Project for Improvement of International Corridors in the Republic of Ghana (Project for Grade Separation of Tema Intersection in Tema)” started in February 2018 with a grant of $57 million, constructed a total of 4 kilometres and 5 service roads for right-turning traffic and was commissioned in June 2020.

The Phase I project constructed the first and longest underground tunnel in the country and a mid-level interchange with ancillary facilities such as pedestrian bridges.

Phase II of the project, funded by a Japanese grant of $27 million, was initiated to address traffic congestion at the five-legged Tema intersection where traffic from Accra and Tema Port converges during peak hours.

Commenced in July 2022 and completed in 2024, Phase II of the project involves constructing a third-tier flyover and features a 142-metre continuous composite steel bridge, a 2,820 square metre steel concrete composite slab, and two steel box section frame piers.

The project’s Assistant Resident Supervisor, Mr. Yaw Tenkorang Osei, highlighted the flyover’s features, including a 142-metre continuous composite steel bridge and a painting system designed to last over 70 years.

Project Manager, Satoshi Yamamoto, disclosed that the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase II project was officially handed over to the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) on February 20, 2025, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s infrastructural development.

The project has employed over 200,000 staff and workers and will benefit over 500,000 residences and 90 million road users.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

Caption: Aerial view of the Tema Motorway