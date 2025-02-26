WAANSA-Ghana Engages Media

Ken Kinney addressing journalists

President of West African Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA)-Ghana, Ken Kinney, has expressed concern over Ghana’s approach to addressing the proliferation of illicit small arms, light weapons, and ammunition within the ECOWAS sub-region.

During a recent workshop, Ken Kinney highlighted that ongoing violent conflicts in various parts of Ghana and the broader West African region are exacerbated by easy access to small arms and inadequate arms governance.

He emphasised that this escalating tension prompted the initiation of the Saving-Lives Entity (SALIENT) Project in 2023, a collaborative effort among UN agencies focused on disarmament and development, including the United Nations Office of Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), aimed at supporting Ghana in improving arms governance.

Mr. Kinney noted that a series of online consultations involving relevant UN agencies had taken place, during which WAANSA-Ghana was invited to participate and subsequently selected to lead the project’s implementation.

He mentioned a scoping mission led by Mr. Anselme Yabouri, Director of the United Nations Regional Center for Peace and Disarmament in Africa, who met with civil society organisations (CSOs) on November 30, 2023.

“Since then, the UNDP Ghana office and the National Small Arms Commission have worked diligently to commence the project’s implementation. For CSOs, capacity building activities kicked off in August 2024,” he stated.

In Ghana, the project is being executed under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator, with collaboration from UN agencies (UNDP and UNODC), the National Commission for Small Arms, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), and WAANSA-Ghana to integrate small arms control into development frameworks.

“WAANSA-Ghana has been entrusted with a pivotal role under the SALIENT Fund Project to advocate for urgent legal reforms regarding small arms legislation in Ghana. This initiative aims to ensure a thorough understanding of proposed national legislation, policies, and regulatory reviews that align with existing international, regional, and sub-regional instruments among various stakeholders in Ghana,” he added.

Speaking on the significance of media engagement, Mr. Kinney emphasised that educating media practitioners is crucial for advocating the swift passage of the Arms Commission Bill into law.

“This engagement will enhance your understanding of international arms governance frameworks, including the ECOWAS Convention and the Arms Trade Treaty, as well as the Arms Commission Bill itself,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke