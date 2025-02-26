Ellah Releases ‘Kolom’ Video

Ellah

Fast-rising female Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Stella Mensah, known in showbiz circles as Ellah, is out with the much-awaited video for her song ‘Kolom’.

The captivating visuals, shot at multiple locations in the capital city, Accra, captured nature blended with modernity.

It tells a beautiful story of a frustrated young lady whose vehicle broke down on the road. With the support of a Good Samaritan, she was helped to locate a mechanic.

Interestingly, the will of nature prevailed as the young lady, Ellah, mysteriously fell in love with the mechanic.

They took their love journey to the next level by expressing it to each other, to preach the message of the song.

Ellah believes that love must be a shared responsibility and must be reciprocated.

This, she believes, would create the right environment for sustainability.

She urged Ghanaians to unflinchingly support her craft for the world to see the quality she is made of.

The song is available on her YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/watch?v=pNiJpXlgTgY&si=72EYi_mMrZfVku59.