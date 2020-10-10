Accra Floods Again

Accra has once again been flooded.

Heavy downpours on Saturday morning left parts of the city submerged under rainwaters.

Parts of the Central Region especially around the Kasoa tollbooth area were submerged.

Ghana has over the years suffered perennial floodings.

Even though state officials claim to be fixing the root cause of the floodings, year in year out, the country faces this problem, with apparently no end in sight.

Vehicles have been seen being swept away by floods.

Below is a video

By Melvin Tarlue