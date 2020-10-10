Bechem Starlet Gets UK Honour

Prince Kwabena Adu (2nd L)

Bechem United prodigy Prince Kwabena Adu has been drafted into the next best talent in world football for the year 2020.

The 17-year-old striker has been selected among a list containing 60 of best young talents in world football published by UK-based sports outlet The Guardian.

In the 2019/20 season, the attacker established himself as one of the club’s top scorers for the season which was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is considered as one of the finest forwards in the country’s top-flight league.

And reacting to the international recognition, Kingsley Owusu-Achau, Bechem United president, said, “I see Asamoah Gyan in him, he is sharp, dribbles well and scores by placing, just like the Baby Jet.”

His high work rate has earned him a call-up to the national U-20 soccer side, Black Satellites.

Indications are that Scandinavian clubs are already seeking to sign him.

Checks from the camp of the 2015/16 FA Cup champions suggest the Bechem-based side are preparing feverishly for the start of this season’s league in November.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum