Kotoko, Errea Strike Kits Deal

Asante Kotoko have signed a three-year kits partnership deal with Italian sportswear Errea.

This comes after the club terminated its relationship with Club Consult Africa, who are representatives of Portuguese kit manufacturing company Strike.

In 2018, Kotoko signed a three-year partnership deal with Strike. The deal was expected to end after the 2021/22 season but the Kumasi-based club unilaterally terminated the contract this week.

Yesterday, Kotoko announced in a release that they have found a new kits deal, stating, “We are pleased to announce a three-year partnership with Italian sportswear giant Errea for the year 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

“With sports science, culture, history and technological considerations at the centre of the new designs and materials, we are calling on our teeming supporters to select their preferred home and away for the 2020/21 season.

We believe you the fans should have a say in what we wear, we thank you for your unflinching support. A voting will be announced shortly to commence the selection process. Together, we shall make Asante Kotoko great again,” the release added.

