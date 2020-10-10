Okraku Mantey Cautions Night Club Operators

The President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has advised night club operators in the country to desist from putting pressure on the government to reopen clubs.

He explained that although the country may not be recording as many new Covid-19 cases as it used to be some months ago, it does not mean the country is virus-free.

Mark Okraku Mantey made these comments after nightclub operators appealed to the government to consider easing some restrictions to enable them to resume their operations.

In a statement, the nightclub operators said the continued closure of their businesses as a result of the Covid-19 will kill nightclub business in the country.

They mentioned that ever since their businesses were closed down, they have been going through difficulties in taking care of themselves, their workers as well as their families.

But speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey explained that this is not the time for people to be complacent and be organising parties while the pandemic is still around.

He said when the green light is given to the nightclub managers to operate, they won’t be able to adhere to the social distancing law put in place to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

He added that the closing down of nightclubs and pubs are part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic; therefore, it should be accepted by all.

“I know how hard we have been hit by Covid-19 and it hasn’t affected just the nightclub owners but other businesses,” he said.

Aside from night clubs, restrictions have also been placed on cinemas and beaches.