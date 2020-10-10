The spectacle of young ladies in their skin-tight blue jeans at selected intersections is a new normal campaign strategy of some lasses of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

When necessity triggers such ingenuity, all we can do is clap for those behind it. We have learnt that ladies who during the 2016 season washed cars at a selected car-washing base at Madina, Accra, are the creators of this new normal strategy.

Their ability to craft fresh campaign strategies bereft of bellicosity makes them our choice for lady politicians with outstanding ideas.

Political parties should begin tapping into the great wisdom of women who have for long been relegated to the background of political strategies and campaigning.

While some are engaged in the social media campaign modules, these ladies prefer the unusual. The only challenge is that motorists are torn between reading the placards they wield and concentrating on driving.

So far though there has not been an incident related to the divided attention on the part of motorists and so the Loyal Ladies can carry on.

Last week, the ladies were the cynosures of both motorists and pedestrians at the Kawokudi traffic intersection in Accra. Each of them bore a placard with one of the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration.

It does not look likely that the Covid-19 imposed social distancing restrictions would leave us anytime soon. This reality, therefore, makes such ingenuity appropriate and apt.

Unfortunately, the keep-fit muster parade of party supporters by both two main political groupings has resumed in full swing, regardless of the Covid-19 restrictions.

At Nima where the NPP and the NDC now engage in the walks to show their numbers, possible security breaches could erupt. This has kept the Nima Police Command on its toes every Sunday as it ensures that the two groups do not cross paths.

Keeping the atmosphere lively with the NPP’s Loyal Ladies in the absence of the mammoth rallies which characterize the run-up to elections is not such a bad idea.

We hear NDC counterparts of the Loyal Ladies are the Mermaids whose modus operandi we are yet to see.

Whatever form theirs would take, all Ghanaians want is a display of records – no more, no less.

If the Loyal Ladies display such feats of the NPP, such as Free SHS, ‘One Village One Dam’ and others, the Mermaids could do same with what their party achieved during its tenure.

Ghanaians will judge on December 7 the cacophony on the new normal campaign notwithstanding.