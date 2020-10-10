Yaw Sarpong Involved In Motor Accident

Yaw Sarpong

Yaw Sarpong was involved in a motor accident at Juaso Junction on the Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred when a truck which was on top speed tried to overtake another vehicle and in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, Yaw Sarpong’s car got hit by a different vehicle.

The gospel musician’s vehicle, according to the reports, landed in a ditch after it was hit by the other vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle who sustained minor injuries were rushed to the Juaso Hospital for treatment.

Yaw Sarpong was in the vehicle with his backing vocalist, Maame Tiwaa, and two others.

Yaw Sarpong’s manager, Ashes, in an interview on Happy FM’s DJ Advicer, said, “By God’s grace no one was severely hurt and they’re all safe as they were taken to the Juaso Hospital and have now been transferred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

Describing the nature of injuries sustained by the occupants of the vehicle, Ashes noted that luckily, the car fell on its side with Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa sustaining some minor bruises on their shoulders and arms.