IGP Offers Ghc 20,000 Bounty For MP Killers

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has offered a Ghc20,000 reward to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected armed robbers who allegedly killed the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The MP was allegedly murdered by some six suspected highway robbers on Friday dawn, October 9, 2020.

He was said to be returning from Dominase to his house at Mankessim when the incident occurred.

The robbers were said to have killed him after he identified himself as an MP during the robbery process.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said the IGP and “the police administration commiserates with Ghanaians, particularly family members and constituents of Hon. Ekow Quansah.”

The Police Administration, according to the statement, urged the public to remain calm and support police in the investigation of the MP’s murder.

By Melvin Tarlue