Accra Indie Filmfest Secures British Council Grant

Members of the Accra Indie Filmfest

British Council’s Festival Connect Grant 2025, marking a major milestone in its mission to amplify African stories on the global stage.

The grant will support the creation of “AiF Edinburgh Connect”, a cross-cultural initiative set to take place in Edinburgh, Scotland, from November 5–7, 2025, as part of the Napier Student Film Festival (NSFF).

“AiF Edinburgh Connect is part of our international outreach initiative, ‘AiF International Connect,’ which seeks to amplify African stories globally while strengthening ties between Ghana’s film industry and the international community,” said Evan Eghan, Founder of Accra Indie Filmfest.

“This grant recognises the power of festivals to create meaningful global connections, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of it all.”

Founded in 2019, AiF has grown into one of Africa’s fastest-rising platforms for emerging filmmakers, celebrating independent short films and fostering creative collaborations across continents.

The festival has become a beacon for young storytellers in the country and beyond, providing a space where diverse voices and narratives thrive.

The Napier Student Film Festival (NSFF), organised annually by the Edinburgh Napier Students’ Association (ENSA), is dedicated to showcasing student creativity and storytelling excellence.

It connects local and international filmmakers through film screenings, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at building meaningful professional relationships.

With the backing of the British Council’s Festival Connect Grant, AiF Edinburgh Connect will serve as a cultural bridge between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The initiative will spotlight African and diaspora filmmakers, facilitate academic and industry collaborations, and create new opportunities for cultural exchange.

A Daily Guide Report