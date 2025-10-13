Rocky Dawuni Rocks ASOHOM Fashion Gala

Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Rocky Dawuni, known for his signature ‘Afro Roots’ sound, was the centre of entertainment at the MTN Ghana partnered ASOHOM Diplomatic Charity Fashion Gala held last Saturday.

The event, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, witnessed the four-time Grammy nominee entertaining the diplomats to their amazement.

A key feature of the Diplomatic Fashion Gala was the fashion show, which showcased Ghanaian male and female models in different brands wear. Some of the brands which featured their outfits include Seemee, Victoria Grace, Yaayaa, and Complex Department, among others.

Head of the event, President of the Spouses of Heads of Missions in Ghana and International Organisations (ASOHOM), Malika Menne, in an interview, called for a collective approach to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Ghana.

She said this year’s Diplomatic Fashion Gala aims to raise funds to support selected non-governmental organisations in Ghana.

“The Fashion Gala is a fund raising event to support a range of local charities that benefit Ghanaians in urgent need,” she stressed.

Explaining the reason for the event, the President of ASOHOM and spouse of the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, said “ASOHOM has quietly existed in Ghana for more than forty years and is open to any spouse whose partner is serving as a Head of Mission in Ghana.”

“Recognising our strength in number, we wanted to organise a significant fundraiser that will support projects related to two Sustainable Development Goals that we, as a group, are passionate about.

“A gala as unique as the one we are organising is a good way to bring members of the Ghanaian community and diplomatic community together for the benefit of people in need. We are thankful to our members, our spouses’ organisations, our very generous sponsors and the diplomatic and business communities for supporting our efforts,” she stated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke