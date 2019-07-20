Accra Police Educate Students On Kidnapping, Defilement

DSP Effia Tenge interacting with some of the girls during the 2019 summer camp at Aburi Girls SHS

The Accra Regional Police Command has stepped up the education of students in the senior high schools on issues of kidnapping, abduction and defilement.

According to the Command, the three kidnapped girls in the Western Region and the Canadian girls gave them a cause to worry about the vulnerability of the girl child, hence the school-to-school educational campaign.

Addressing over 420 senior high school girls who were on summer camp at the Aburi Girls Senior High School in Aburi, the Public Relations Officer Of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, (DSP) Effia Tenge, urged the students to be careful about their personal information posted on social media.

She urged them to decline job offers from people they hardly know.

She also admonished them to be very careful of free rides, undue demands and gifts from strangers.

“Whenever you are meeting someone for the first time, do so in a patronized public place or let someone accompany you,” she said, adding that it was dangerous to move alone to meet such persons.

She continued that there was always the need for students to tell their parents on their whereabouts and who their friends were.

On defilement, the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer urged the students to always report such cases to police on time and also assist the police throughout their investigations.

“Do not let your parents and opinion leaders settle defilement cases at home or in your communities without informing the police,” she urged.

The headmistress of Accra Girls Senior High School, Joyce Acolatse, who doubles as the secretary of the Forum of Heads of Girls’ Senior High Schools, said 10 children were selected from each of the 42 girls’ senior high schools across the country.

She said the girls were camped to socialized, given skills training and other activities to unlock their potential.

“They are here to discuss best practices, share their success stories, identify their challenges and deliberate the way forward. The girls will depart to their various destinations on Saturday, July 20, 2019.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)