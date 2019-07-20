Tamale Hospital Mortuary Fridges Fixed

The brokendown fridges at the Department of Pathology at the Tamale Teaching Hospital which forced the facility to conduct a mass burial recently, have been repaired.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital organized a mass burial for 24 bodies.

Management of the Hospital conducted the mass burial at the Tamale Zujung cemetery after the bodies began to smell.

The bodies included two babies, two women and 20 men.

People living around the Tamale Teaching Hospital had complained about the bad smell from the morgue.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale