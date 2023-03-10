Accra Records Another Earth Tremor

Ghana’s capital, Accra experienced moderate earth tremor of 2.8 magnitude at 9.49 am on Friday March 10, 2023.

The epicenter was located 1.5km offshore near James Town.

It was felt in High Street, Ridge and parts of Accra Central.

Some residents said they experienced the moderate earth tremor in Gbawe, Weija and McCarthy Hill.

A statement released by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GSSA) explained that the earth tremor was minor thereby it was not expected to cause damage.

Acting Director General of the GGSA, Isaac Nwinbelle expressed the Authority’s commitment to continuously monitor such event and inform the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimize risk.

“These are natural occurrences and therefore difficult to predict, the GGSA said.

“However, education and sensitisation of the public on awareness and response during such events are key,” the statement said.

The public is therefore urged to remain calm and go about their normal businesses, it added.

Below is a copy of a statement issued by GGSA on the tremor

