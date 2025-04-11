Accra To Host CAF Executive Committee Meeting On April 26

Dr Patrice Motsepe

Ghana’s capital, Accra, will host the first meeting of the newly elected Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on April 26, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The high-level gathering, set for 10:00 a.m., will be chaired by the CAF President, recently re-elected for a fresh four-year term with overwhelming support from all 54 Member Associations.

Key on the agenda is the election of new CAF Vice-Presidents, in line with CAF Statutes. Their appointment is expected to play a crucial role in advancing African football governance and development.

The Executive Committee will also deliberate on major issues impacting the game across the continent, including youth development programmes, competitions, and administrative reforms.

Accra’s hosting of the meeting reflects Ghana’s growing role in African football and its readiness to support CAF’s drive for excellence across all levels of the sport.

By Wletsu Ransford