Kids Steal the Spotlight At Masters Par 3 Contest

Erica Stoll, Poppy McIlroy, and Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy’s four-year-old daughter, Poppy, stole hearts at Augusta National by sinking a 25-foot putt during the Masters Par 3 Contest. The crowd erupted as though she’d won the Green Jacket herself — but all Poppy wanted was a hug from her dad.

The light-hearted event, which Jon Rahm described as “the coolest thing we do in professional sport,” delivered more adorable moments. Rahm’s son, Kepa, tried his hand—or rather, his foot—at golf, attempting to kick a ball into the hole from 30 feet after growing bored while his dad gave an interview.

The day was also packed with top-tier golf magic, including three holes-in-one. Keegan Bradley shared a joyous celebration with his two sons after acing the sixth hole, calling it “maybe my favourite moment” of his career. Brooks Koepka matched the feat on the same hole, while Tom Hoge delivered his ace on the fourth.

The Par 3 Contest once again blended heartwarming family moments with thrilling golf, proving why it’s one of the most beloved traditions at Augusta.