GFA Successfully Completes Sixth Consecutive FIFA Audit

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has successfully completed its FIFA Central Review for the accounting period January 1 to December 31, 2024 — marking its sixth consecutive successful audit since 2019.

The audit, a key requirement for accessing FIFA project funds and development programmes, was conducted onsite in March 2025 by EY Zurich and coordinated by GFA Chief Finance Officer, Collins Kwasi Dei.

An unsuccessful audit could result in serious sanctions from FIFA, including suspension of funding. The GFA’s consistent success in this area underscores the administration’s commitment to financial accountability.

In addition, international audit firm Baker Tilly Andah + Andah completed the statutory audit for the 2023/24 season in December 2024, in line with GFA, FIFA, and national requirements. The audit, covering the period July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, has been submitted to FIFA and will feature in the next GFA Congress.

The next statutory audit, for the 2024/25 season, will be conducted after June 2025, with the report due to FIFA and CAF by December 31, 2025.

By Wletsu Ransford