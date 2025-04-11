Be Patriotic, Dedicated to Serve Ghana– Mahama

President John Mahama

THE COMMANDER-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), President John Dramani Mahama, has commissioned 163 new cohorts of officers into active service, urging them to uphold discipline, dedication, and patriotic service to the nation.

The officers who are Regular Career Course Intake 63 made up of 138 male and 28 female were commissioned in a ceremony marked by military precision, and colorful displays of drills.

“This is a momentous occasion, not just for you the graduates, but for the entire nation. From today, you leave the walls of this academy as proud members of the Ghana Armed Forces. Mother Ghana demands your devotion and patriotic service,” he told the graduating cadets.

The President reiterated his administration’s unwavering support for the Ghana Armed Forces, pledging improved logistics, infrastructure, and welfare. He highlighted plans to expand and equip the military, including the continuation of the development of the National Defense University, which has received a presidential charter, upgrading the commissioning course to postgraduate diploma level, promising to construct new housing units and a home ownership scheme for officers and soldiers.

President Mahama also pledged to revamp military medical facilities, including the completion of the Kumasi Military Hospital and establishment of a field hospital in Tamale.

Amid growing regional threats, the President emphasized the role of the military in defending national integrity, with specific reference to the volatile situation in Bawku. “We need cooperation from all sides to restore peace,” he said, commending the Armed Forces for their sacrifices in conflict zones.

He called on citizens to support the security services with accurate intelligence and avoid politically motivated distractions.

Ghana continues to shine on the global peacekeeping stage, the President noted, ranking 7th globally in troop contributions to United Nations missions. Ghanaian troops are deployed in 15 countries, including Lebanon, South Sudan, Syria, and the Central African Republic.

“Ghana has exceeded UN gender targets in peacekeeping,” he proudly stated, lauding the efforts of women in uniform and reaffirming the country’s commitment to international peace and security.

The President presented awards to outstanding cadets, with Junior Under Officer Abdul Hamid Mohammed, adjudged the Overall Best Cadet. Other honorees included JUO Michael Osu (Best in Military Skills), JUO Freda Kaka (Best in Academics), and JUO S.N. Okai (Best Naval Cadet).

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to merit-based promotions and professional advancement within the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Every soldier must have a fair chance to rise through the ranks,” he said.

He also pledged to revitalize the Defence Industries Holding Company (DIHOC) to engage in commercial ventures, generate revenue, and contribute to the national 24-hour economy initiative.

