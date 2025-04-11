Minority Urges Immediate Action on Bawku Crisis

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

The Minority in Parliament has warned the government over what it describes as the “deteriorating and increasingly volatile security situation” in Bawku, calling for immediate and decisive intervention to prevent further bloodshed and humanitarian fallout.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Parliament today, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, expressed grave concern over the persistent violence that has plagued the municipality in recent months. According to the Minority, the situation has spiraled out of control, marked by ‘sporadic shootings, arson, home invasions,’ and a mounting death toll, with many residents reportedly missing.

“The intensity and frequency of these attacks have reached alarming levels. What is particularly disturbing is the growing sophistication of weaponry being used, raising serious questions about the source of these arms and the effectiveness of measures to prevent their spread,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour stated.

The Minority cited recent targeted attacks, including the torching of the residence of Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, and attacks on passenger buses, as evidence of a deepening crisis.

They warned that the continued cycle of reprisals, if left unchecked, would further entrench lawlessness and insecurity.

Beyond the security concerns, the Minority highlighted the broader social and economic consequences of the conflict.

According to the Minority, schools have closed, healthcare delivery has been disrupted, and businesses are relocating out of fear, with public servants increasingly refusing postings to the area.

“The instability is crippling essential services. Children are being denied their right to education, and communities are left without access to healthcare. The humanitarian situation is worsening by the day,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour lamented.

As a key border town, Bawku’s unrest, the Minority warned, poses a national and regional security threat.

They noted the spread of attacks to neighbouring regions like the North East and Ahafo as a sign that the situation could escalate further if left unresolved.

The Minority is calling on the government to review its current security strategy and to engage all relevant stakeholders, including traditional leaders, civil society, and the affected communities, in a concerted effort to restore peace.

“The people of Bawku deserve to live in peace and security. The government must treat this situation with the urgency and seriousness it demands. Delays in action will only result in more lives lost and further destabilization,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour intimated.

The Minority reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable resolution to the conflict and restoring normalcy to Bawku and its environs.

By Ernest Kofi Adu