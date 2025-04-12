Police Arrest Suspect In Vehicle Theft, Rental Fraud Scheme

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended a 37-year-old man, Nana Anderson, in connection with an extensive vehicle theft and rental fraud operation spanning several locations across the country.

Nana Anderson was arrested at a hideout in Atasemanso, a suburb of Kumasi, following a thorough investigation into the fraudulent activities that have plagued the region.

A second suspect, identified as Gideon Baah, remains at large.

Police revealed that on March 25, 2025, Anderson contacted a car rental partner of the complainant and deceitfully rented a Hyundai Elantra with registration number GT 114-25.

“Using forged ECOWAS identity and driver’s license cards bearing different names but featuring his photograph, he successfully convinced the rental agent to hand over the vehicle at Community 25.

However, Anderson failed to return the vehicle and disabled its tracking system, prompting suspicions among the rental company” the police statement read

Further inquiries uncovered that Anderson was part of a larger syndicate responsible for similar fraudulent activities between January and March 2025. The group reportedly stole multiple vehicles, including a Kia Forte in Hatso, a Honda Civic in Amansaman, and a Kia Ultima in Spintex, all within the Greater Accra region. Anderson allegedly received GH¢4,000 for each stolen vehicle.

Upon his arrest, Anderson confessed to the crimes and led police to a location in Millennium City believed to be the residence of his accomplice, Gideon Baah. However, Baah was not found at the scene.

Nana Anderson has since been arraigned before the court as investigations continue. Authorities are actively pursuing efforts to locate and apprehend Gideon Baah, who is also known as Nana.