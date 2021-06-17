Ace Power Pits Oluwaseun Against Moloisane In ‘War Zone’

Dignitaries at the press conference

Ace Power Promotions in collaboration with Street Wise Promotions have pitted Ghana based Nigerian Super featherweight boxer Wahab Oluwasuen against South African Anthony Moloisane in a clash dubbed ‘War Zone’ on July 10.

According to WBO Africa representative, Samir Captan, there would be the ten rounds WBO Africa Super Featherweight Title bout between Joshua Oluwaseun and Anthony Moloisane as the main attraction.

Ace Power’s Isaac Amoako announced that Robert Quaye will battle Richard Amenfu in a ten round Super Lightweight Contest, while Daniel Aduku clash with Benjamin Ankrah in another ten rounds Super Welterweight Contest.

A Featherweight Contest will pit Holy Dorgbetor against Mustapha Appiah over ten rounds, with Mohammed Fuseini taking on TBA for the National Super Flyweight Title Contest.

Ahmed Abdula will face David Okine over six rounds in a Light Heavyweight Contest, while Dodzi Kemeh takes on Naimou Aziz Samson over eight rounds in a Super Welterweight Contest.

Abraham Afful takes on TBA in an eight round Super Welterweight Contest, with debutant Emmanuel Baidoo meeting Moses Lartey in another eight rounds Super Welterweight Contest.

Another debutant Samuel Martei Laryea will face Billy Quaye over eight rounds in a Super Bantamweight Contest.