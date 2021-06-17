Alima Mahama Lands In US

Hajia Alima Mahama, Ghana’s new envoy to the US, has landed safely in Washington DC to the warm embrace of her siblings and well-wishers.

She was met with a bouquet of flowers.

Hajia Alima Mahama was the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development until her appointment by President Akufo-Addo.

An old girl of Jirapa Girls and Wesley Girls’ School, her appointment elated her school mates, especially those now resident in the US.

Picture shows her sandwiched between her siblings, Mat to the left and Azumi to her right.