Achimota Hosts 3rd Head Of State Golf

The coveted Head of State Invitational golf tournament returns to premier golf Club, Achimota, this Saturday.

The forthcoming prestigious competition is the third in the series, and will be under the distinguished auspices of the President of the Republic, President Akufo-Addo.

This year’s event is themed, ‘Transforming The Nation Through Golf.’

Besides being played in honour of the President, it is designed to bring together the Executive arm of Government and leaders of Corporate Ghana to solicit ideas for national development.

The twice postponed event was moved from Tafo Golf Club, the original venue because of logistical challenges and COVID-19 concerns.

Powered by the Ghana Golf Association and North Western Solutions, the event is proudly sponsored by GNPC, SSNIT, GGBL, GCB, Volkswagen (VW), Tills Beach Resort, Ozone, NPA, Ghana Airports, The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, GOIL, Ghana Cocoa Board, Integrity Car Solutions, Cal Bank, SIC, Johnnie Walker, Labadi Beach Hotel, APHRO and Special Ice.

This weekend promises to be exciting with the creme de la creme of Ghana golfers taking part. The ceremonial tee off is scheduled for 7am, while the presentation is expected to be at 4pm.

From The Sports Desk