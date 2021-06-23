Betway Revitalises Sports Betting

FLASHBACK: Rex Danquah Jnr. (M) addressing the media in one of their capacity building seminars.

Leading sports betting company, Betway, has doubtlessly changed the narrative of betting in Ghana in the last five years.

It began operations in Ghana in June 2016 and operates in a number of regulated markets across the globe.

Prior to its existence in Ghana, the gaming industry was mainly dominated by land-based operators and a few others operating a hybrid system (online and offline).

And to the Country Manager, Marketing, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, that makes Betway the first sports betting company to operate a solely online betting platform in Ghana.

“As the market leader, we are focused on providing a safe and secure online betting platform, creating a convenient and user-friendly interface that ensures punters get the most enjoyable experience and providing punters with privacy. With as little as GH¢1, players can place bets and win up to GH¢1,000,000.” he said.

Oppong Nkrumah

Big winners on Betway include Kwame Fosuhene, who has invested his GH¢990,650 winnings into real estates. Mrs. Alice Addai Mensah, one of the jackpot winners has used her winnings to complete her home where she resides now in Kumasi.

Betway’s Community Support Contributions

Ghana’s leading online sports betting company, Betway, prides itself in supporting communities in which it operates. Throughout the organisation’s five-year journey in Ghana, it has committed resources aimed at developing sports in the country as well as support for local communities.

Betway kicked off its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative with a donation of water tanks to the Teiman Community in 2017.

The CSR train has hit other parts of the country with donations of health supplies to the Princess Marie, Tanoso and Himan health centres.

The leading online sports betting company has also held health screenings in Adabraka and Amakom.

Betway currently sponsors three clubs in Ghana Premier League namely Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, Liberty Professionals Football Club and Aduana Stars Sporting Club.

To further develop sports in Ghana, the sports betting outfit has introduced other initiatives aimed at supporting sports teams and personalities across the country.

The Betway Talent Search was held consecutively for three years to unearth football talents across the country and expose players to top scouts and coaches.

Products from the various editions of the Betway Talent Search play major roles in teams across the world, with Abubakar Sulemana making appearances for the Black Satellites who won the 2021 African Cup.

Betway 12th Man, another initiative by the leading online sports betting company, focused on supporting ex-football professionals.

The professionals who were taken through a variety of sessions walked away with skills and qualifications. Areas touched during the period included broadcasting, financial management, sports management, event management and sports marketing.

In 2021, Betway introduced the Betway Up Programme which seeks to uplift community teams across the country. Over a period of five months, the programme has reached out to community basketball, football and volleyball teams in Greater Accra, Central, Western and Ashanti regions.

The teams are taken through in class sessions and also provided with equipment support to assist them in training.

Country Manager – Operations, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr., responding to how Betway operates said the organisation has a full digital process and its payment and deposit models available for players, and added sports betting fans can access the online platform by signing up via online portal www.betway.com.gh, and make deposits into their accounts through the various mobile money platforms as well as Visa or Debit card payments.

“Over the years, Betway has added up new payments channels to the existing mobile money to offer convenience to players. Player can use mobile money and also deposit or withdraw funds through Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) which requires the usage of players Visa or Debit Card.”

And touching on what Betway has done differently to promote responsible betting in Ghana, he mentioned Betway collaborates with the Gaming Commission of Ghana and Financial Intelligence Centre, and has held engagements with stakeholders to deliberate on best practices in the gaming industry.

The sports betting company remains a key player in the industry as it has revolutionised sports betting in the country with digitised systems that helps address the security needs. With Know Your Customer (KYC) being done when signing up and wagering, it goes to help secure player accounts.

At the forefront of this fight, these stakeholder engagements are aimed at securing support of community stakeholders to encourage responsible betting in communities.

From The Sports Desk