We Are Back – Silverbird To Cinema Enthusiasts

Silverbird Cinemas, one of Ghana’s major cinema outlets, has started operations over the weekend after a long break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemas and theatres across the country were closed in March 2020 as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The closure lasted over a year and that led to a campaign by film stakeholders to pressurise government to ease the restrictions on cinemas.

In June 2021, government then decided to lift the restrictions with different conditions, one of which include the fact that operators would have to apply for operational permit from Ghana Tourism Authority and also follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

On Saturday, the Silverbird Cinemas announced it was back for full time operation. It called on motion picture lovers to pass by for yet another cinematic experience.

“In times of crisis our lights shine the brightest! We are back!!

As usual we are doing it in style, with a pre-screening of ‘Fast 9’. See it before the world at Silverbird Cinemas Accra Mall Today,” the company indicated on Instagram.

A number of world-class films have since started showing at the cinema, with ‘Aloe Vera’ being the only Ghanaian film showing at the moment.

By Francis Addo