Achimota Hosts Lady Captain’s Prize

Peace Akwei

Premier Club Achimota Golf Club will host the prestigious 2019 ladies golfing event, the Lady Captain’s Prize at the club tomorrow.

Indications from the club suggest that the 18-hole competition will be played in a shotgun-stroke play format.

And expected to participate are lady golfers from across the country, with the support of their male counterparts.

Outgoing Lady Captain Madam Peace Akwei has revealed that the competition has so far received support by way of sponsorship from SVANI.

Ahead of the competition, Madam Peace Akwei said, “We are hoping for a great tournament, and we are expecting a few more sponsors to meet our target.”

She added, “Golfers are encouraged to register before the competition in order to make the draw. A fee of GH¢100 is being charged as entrance fee, with registration starting at 7:00am. Shotgun begins at 8:30am.

At stake are very attractive silverware and souvenirs for golfers who will distinguish themselves.

From The Sports Desk P