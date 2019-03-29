Accra City Tennis Reaches Semis

Michael Safo and Emmanuel Botchway will be battling for supremacy



The maiden Accra City Open tennis championship reaches the semi final stage today with impressive pairings.

At the semi-professional level, Andrews Adu Appiah will lock horns with Eric Tetteh Nartey while Jonathan Quaye aims at an upset against Seth Mingle in the other semi final game.

The finals will be held on Saturday.

In the men’s 35-44 year group category, Edet Pius will come face to face with Nana Sam Awortwi in the first semi final game while Ismaila Lamptey takes on George Heckson in the other.

The men’s 45-54 year group will have semi final matches between Michael Sarfo against Jesse Desbordes and Massimalino against Daniel Appiah.

Battle for honours in the 55-64 year group will be between Kobby Brew, who face Larkai Lartey in the first semi final game and Henry Nortey against Emmanuel Botchway in the other.

Tournament coordinator, Peter Annan, yesterday said the final game which is scheduled for tomorrow will have in attendance the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Eddy Annan and other high-profile tennis enthusiasts.

The tournament is supported by GOIL, Enterprise Group and Sikkens Paints.

From The Sports Desk