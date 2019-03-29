Gov’t Gives Commey Car

Perry Okudzeto (2nd R) presenting the keys to the vehicle to Richard

Commey. With them are Peter Zwennes (L) and Emmanuel Asigri, National Youth Authority (NYA) boss

Government has handed reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight world champion, Richard Commey, a Toyota Corolla saloon car at a ceremony at the ministry.

The gesture was in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to the boxer 15 days ago when the boxer made a courtesy call at the Presidency after winning the world crown.

Deputy Youth & Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto, on behalf of government, pointed out that the presentation was a token of their gratitude to the boxer.

He mentioned that the gesture showed that the honour boxing has brought to the country in the past and recent times has not gone unnoticed.

The deputy sports chief said, “Government recognises the role boxing plays and urge other boxers and athletes to continue working hard to produce more world champions for the country.”

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Peter Zwennes commended government for honouring its word, as it would inspire others to go the extra mile for the nation.

The GBA boss said, “A nation must honour its sporting heroes to inspire others to put in extra efforts to win laurels for the country.”

An elated Commey said, “It is wonderful to receive such gesture from the nation and it makes me feel like working harder and winning more laurels for the country.”

Commey defeated Russia’s Isa Chaniev last February in Texas to win his first world title.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum