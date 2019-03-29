Minister Swears In 4 Ministerial C’ttees

Isaac Asiamah with heads and members of the various committees after the swearing-in

Youth & Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah yesterday inaugurated four committees— National Sports Policy Review Committee, Ghana 2023 Project Team, National Sports Policy Review Committee and the International Games and Competition & LOC chairperson (ITTF/ATTF Juniours’ Championship) — at the Ministry, Accra.

The minister mentioned that the formation of the various committees was to map up a comprehensive programme to address challenges confronting sports in the country.

He charged members on the various committees to demonstrate astuteness in their respective fields to restore the fortunes in Ghana sports.

“Our quest to organise and to develop sports comprehensively in Ghana informed this exercise, as well as the planning for the 2023 African Games to be hosted by Ghana.”

Chairperson for the Sports Policy Review and 2023 Project and National Sports Policy Review Committee, Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Youth & Sports Minister, on behalf of his members pledged their commitment to the successful execution of their tasks.

In like manner, Chairman for the International Games and Competitions Committee & LOC (ITTF/ATTF) Juniors’ Championship, Prof. Peter Twumasi, also promised to discharge their duties diligently.

Ghana won the bid to host the 2023 African Games in 2018 in Algeria.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum