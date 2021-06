The Board of Governors for the Achimota Senior High School has announced its decision to appeal the ruling by the Human Rights Division of Accra High Court directing the school to admit the two Rastafarian boys.

A press release issued by the Board of Governors for Achimota School, indicated that the school disagrees with the ruling and has directed its lawyers to appeal the ruling.

The court on Monday, May 31, 2021 directed the school to admit the two students .

By Prince Fiifi Yorke