Achimota SHS Teacher Commits Suicide

Achimota Senior High School

A 48 year old physics teacher at Achimota Senior High School, Accra has allegedly committed suicide.

The body of Clifford Nkrumah, according to the police, was found hanging on his ceiling in his room at Achimota on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

A statement issued by DSP Juliana Obeng, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer indicated that the regional command has since initiated investigations into the matter.

She said the body has since been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation pending investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey