Pay Regular Visits To Mining Sites – Mireku Duker

Mireku Duker (2nd left)

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, Mireku Duker, has charged District and Regional Managers of the Minerals Commission to embark on regular inspection tours at the various mining sites in all 13 mining Regions of the country.

Mr Duker said it will help identify the needs of miners and properly address them to ensure that mining activities are done safely and effectively.

The minister made the call today, September 17, 2021, at the opening of a 3-day workshop in Kumasi.

The 3-day meeting is aimed at equipping officers as outlined by section 90(3) of Act 703.

It is also aimed at ensuring an effective implementation of Government programs in sanitizing the mining sector..

Mr Duker also used the opportunity to disclose some interventions being made by Government through the Ministry including the on-going construction of a state-owned gold refinery which is about 85% complete.

He maintained that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led Government has made unprecedented strides in the regularization of the small-scale mining sector in Ghana, notably the community mining scheme, the rolling out of Alternative Livelihood Project among others

He assured of Government’s commitment in enhancing the Community Mining Scheme to provide more employment for the teaming youth, adding that ‘unemployment is a national security issue’.

The deputy minister in charge of mines called for closer collaborations between Minerals Commission and the mother Ministry, stressing that quarterly meeting for the Managers should be encouraged.

By Annie Wharton Savage