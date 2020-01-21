ACP Benjamin Agordzo Granted Bail

ACP Benjamin Agordzo

One of the accused persons facing trial for allegedly trying to destabilize the country, ACP Benjamin Agordzo has been granted a self recognisance bail to the tune of GHS500,000.

He is expected to report to the Inspector General of Police and the director of BNI twice every week for three months.

The judge presiding over the case, Justice Ekow Baiden while giving his ruling on Tuesday directed ACP Agordzo to submit his passport to the registrar of the court.

Citi News’ Hanson Agyeman said lawyers of the suspect while making their case argued that their client had already presented a nine landed property to justify his application for bail.

This successful bail is the second attempt by his lawyers after the previous one failed.

Background

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo was on several occasions denied bail by the High Court after his arrest over his alleged involvement and contribution to the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group which the State claims had devised a detailed plot to destabilize the county.

He was charged with abetment to commit crime namely treason felony and was on remand in police custody.

Lawyers of the policeman had argued that their client according to the law could be granted bail pending trial.

In their arguments before the court, the lawyers led by Martin Kpebu said their client was entitled to bail and will make himself available for investigations or trial if needed.

But the courts had always dismissed these applications for his release.

On one of the occasions, for instance, his bail application was denied after the High Court in Accra described it as premature due to the fact that investigations on the case were still ongoing.

The judge, George Buadi also said the position of the applicant as a senior police officer can make him influence ongoing investigations.

The family of the accused senior police officer had made claims that personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service were scheming to plant false evidence on his electronic gadgets.

A brother to the suspect, Cephas Agordzo, alleged that the CID personnel used dubious means to seize the gadgets after the family resisted attempts by the investigators to conduct a search on the gadgets without the presence of witnesses.

