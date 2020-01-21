2019/2020 GRCC Women’s League

The week two of Ghana Rugby Club Championship women’s 7s league continued at the St. Thomas Aquinas School Pitch Saturday 18th January 2020.

The participating teams this year are;

Conquerous SC Ladies

Dansoman Hurricanes Ladies

Lions RFC Ladies

Griffons RFC Ladies.

The results of the first to fourth matches are categorized below.

Match 1.

Griffons Ladies 25 vs 00 Lions Rfc Ladies.

Match 2.

Dansoman Ladies 0 vs 19 Conquerous Ladies.

Match 3.

Dansoman Ladies 20 vs 00 Griffons ladies

Match 4.

Conquerous ladies 31 vs 0 Lions ladies.

The ladies games is indeed rising in a very competitive level as all teams are playing to their very best to uplift the name of their clubs with outstanding performance by especially the national players showing the difference of understanding of the game of rugby.

This year’s women’s competition has brought new players, different level of play,outstanding performance and tries seen as the competition gets tougher.

Catch up more amazing women’s games next weekend.