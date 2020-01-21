UCC Retains GUSA Crown

UCC captain receiving the overall best team trophy from a GUSA official

The University of Cape Coast (UUC) performed spiritedly to retain their crown in the Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games.

It was their ninth title after amassing 64 medals in the just-ended competition hosted by the University of Ghana, Legon.

Presenting a total of 200 student athletes for the various sporting disciplines, team UCC clinched 64 medals comprising 28 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze to emerge the overall champions.

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) finished second with 15 gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze, while the University of Development Studies placed third with 13 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals.

It was host University of Ghana (UG) who finished fourth with 31 medals comprising one gold, 21 silver and nine bronze, followed by KNUST with one gold medal, three silver and three bronze.

UCC volleyball captain Halim Mohammed Vomojo, who is also the Students Representative Council (SRC) General Secretary of Sports, said, “Currently when people talk of GUSA Games the name that first comes to mind is UCC, so we knew we had to defend this title at all cost to maintain that notion out there. It will surprise you to know that at UCC we train even during exams time and that is one thing that most universities won’t do.

“Our sacrifices have paid off so we are very happy but we will not relent on our efforts. We will keep working hard to stay at the top for a long time,” he added.

The Director of Sports at the University of Ghana and Co-Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, urged the next organisers, KNUST, to maintain the high standards set by UG this year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum