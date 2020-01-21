Fist Of Fury Launch Today

Moses Foh-Amoaning

The second edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury takes off on January 31 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Moses Foh-Amoaning, convenor of the event, has stated.

And preceding this year’s event is a grand launch at the MJ Grand Hotel, Accra today.

The convenor stated that this year’s event is an improvement over the maiden edition in many aspects ‒ scope, coverage, organisation and others.

On this year’s programme is a 13-edition with two components ‒ amateurs and junior bouts (every two weeks) as well as pros, juniors and amateurs full (once a month) for eight editions.

Lawyer Foh-Amoaning stated that as part of efforts to add a regional twist to the league, the Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Ofori Asare, is embarking on a regional tour.

So far, he has been to Keta in the Volta Region, Takoradi, Kumasi, and he is planning to tour the Northern Region for the pilot programme.

On the bill for the January 31 bouts pits Wasiru Mohammed (Champion) against John Mohammed (Benin) in their WBO Global Super Bantam Weight championship.

Also on the bill is Fit Square’s Manyo Plange facing Tanzania’s Isaac Chuwa in their Super Flyweight title fight.

This year’s event has received support by way of sponsorship from GNPC, ADB, Ghana Gas and TSCL.

