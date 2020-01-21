Consult Ex-Coaches … Alhaji Lamini Tells CK Akonnor

Alhaji Abu Lamini

Former Asante Kotoko board member, Alhaji Abu Lamini, has advised the newly appointed coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor, to consult and seek advice from ex-coaches.

Alhaji Lamini pointed out that it will help him (Akonnor) surmount the challenges associated with occupying such a top position.

Last week, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) handed Akonnor the Black Stars coaching job, and he will be assisted by Coach David Duncan.

To the CEO of Lamini Ventures, “CK Akonnor should try and consult past coaches. This is a national affair not Kotoko and Hearts. He should consult coaches like Kwasi Appiah, Maxwell Konadu, Ibrahim Tanko and some senior coaches.”

“He shouldn’t feel he is on top of the game and he must not be shy to do so,” he told Happy FM.

Indications are that Akonnor has already contacted ex-Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah.

And a confirmation to that effect in an interview, Appiah said, “He came home to have conversation with me and I think it’s a very good thing. Some of us will provide him with any support or advice he needs because Black Stars is not for only one person.”

