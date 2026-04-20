Acting Not Life Work For Me – Chioma

Chioma Goodhair

Nigerian entrepreneur, executive coach and fashion icon, Chioma Ikokwu, better known as Chioma Goodhair, has stated that she has no plans to venture into full time acting, as it is time consuming.

Chioma Goodhair made her acting debut in the Nollywood film The Return of Arinzo, produced by Iyabo Ojo. She played a detective role in the movie and was a prominent guest at the premiere on March 29, 2026, at Filmhouse Cinemas.

Reacting to whether she has plans of pursuing a full time career in acting, Chioma said she will rather venture into fashion business than go into full time acting.

“Acting is not necessarily a life work for me, it is not something that I will necessarily be doing all the time, because it’s very time consuming; it takes a lot of efforts and I feel like it really comes natural to certain people, but I think it does not come natural to me, so I’m venturing into the business of fashion,” she said.

She is also known for her role in the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality show. She founded the Chioma Ikokwu Start-up Fund Initiative, which focuses on providing capital for small businesses with innovative ideas. She also runs an executive coaching programme where she mentors entrepreneurs in business creation, branding, and marketing.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke