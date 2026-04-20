Scholar Disagrees With Additional Hajj Fee • Sighted Report Explains

Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan

Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan, CEO of Alpha Radio, Kumasi, who is also Chairman of the Ashanti Region Muslim Peace and Reconciliation Committee, has disapproved of a $200 payment by each prospective pilgrim as a condition for the issuance of visa.

The amount, according to the directive, is for the purpose of sacrifice (Hadaya).

This, according to him, aside being an additional financial burden on pilgrims who have already paid approximately GH¢60,000 for the Hajj package, raises serious religious, ethical, and administrative questions that must not be ignored.

According to him, in a statement, the conditions on the subject are captured in the Holy Qur’an, in Surah Al-Baqarah (2:196).

“And whoever cannot afford it – then a fast of three days during Hajj and seven when you have returned…”

This establishes that sacrifice is obligatory only for those who are able, while those who are unable are permitted to fast, he explained.

Therefore, making the payment for sacrifice compulsory for all pilgrims, regardless of their financial circumstances, he continued, “contradicts the guidance of the Qur’an.”

The attempt to impose a blanket fee under the pretext of religious obligation, according to him, “risks misinterpreting Islamic jurisprudence, undermining the credibility of Hajj administration, and creating confusion among pilgrims.”

The reported threat to withhold Hajj visas from pilgrims who fail to pay this fee introduces coercion into an act of worship, creates the impression of commercialisation, and may amount to exploitation, he added.

If justified as a requirement from Saudi authorities, he demanded of the Ghana Hajj Board to provide documentary evidence.

A report sighted by the DAILY GUIDE showed that during a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Ghana on April 4, 2026, Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Tanko Rauf, took exception to last minute directives from the Saudi authorities as in the case of the $200 additional financial burden on pilgrims.

He was accompanied by the Presidential Aide for Special Duties, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Tanko.

While the Chairman was not opposed to the engagement of an agent for the handling of Zamzam and the introduction of the Hadaya fee for all pilgrims, he was nonetheless not enthused with the decision coming late and without consultation with the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana.

This, he noted, has created operational challenges and placed a significant burden on the Office, as many prospective pilgrims perceive these requirements as originating locally rather than from the relevant authorities in the Kingdom.

The Chairman further highlighted concerns regarding Ghana’s current Hajj quota, indicating that it does not meet the existing demand. He expressed hope that the quota would be reviewed and increased for the upcoming Hajj season (1448H/2027).

In his remarks, the report added that the Ambassador underscored the importance of ensuring that all Hajj-related policies, decisions, and requirements are discussed and coordinated during the annual Hajj conference organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

From the foregone, it is clear that the directive emanated from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah without consultation with the stakeholders. It is clear also that the subject did not come up during the Hajj Conference which precedes the annual pilgrimage.