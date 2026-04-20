Ghana At The Crossroads: Leading West Africa’s Response To A Rising Tide Of Insecurity

Ghana continues to stand as a beacon of democracy in West Africa, but the tide of regional instability is rising steadily toward our borders. In February, the killing of seven Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso underscored a harsh reality: the violence that has engulfed the Sahel is no longer distant—it is approaching our doorstep.

The question before us is not whether Ghana will be affected, but whether we will lead the response. To understand the urgency of this moment, we must place it within its historical context. Since independence, West Africa has experienced cycles of political instability, military coups, and fragile governance.

While the 1990s ushered in a wave of democratic reforms, these gains were uneven. In many countries, state institutions remained weak, and governance deficits persisted—particularly in rural and border regions where state presence has historically been limited, leading to challenges in implementing effective policies and providing essential services to the population.

These structural vulnerabilities have created fertile ground for today’s security crisis. Over the past decade, the Sahel has emerged as the global epicentre of terrorism. According to the Institute for Economics and Peace’s Global Terrorism Index 2024, the Sahel accounts for over 50% of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide, a dramatic increase from just 1% in 2007.

Countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have seen state authority erode significantly, allowing extremist groups to embed themselves within local communities. Political instability has exacerbated the situation. Since 2020, the region has witnessed a resurgence of military coups, reversing decades of democratic progress.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have not only undergone regime changes but have also withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), weakening regional coordination at a time when collective security is most needed. At the same time, extremist groups have evolved in both strategy and scale.

Groups such as Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) have demonstrated increasing sophistication, including the use of economic blockades and control of trade routes. Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) shows a sharp rise in violent incidents across the Sahel and into coastal West Africa, with northern regions of Togo, Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire now experiencing some incursions.

Yet, security challenges in the region cannot be understood through a military lens alone. At their core lies a deeper and more persistent issue: the link between underdevelopment and insecurity. Regions that experience violent extremism often exhibit characteristics such as poverty, unemployment, weak infrastructure, and limited access to education and public services.

Research by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its report Journey to Extremism in Africa finds that over 70% of individuals who join extremist groups do so due to economic marginalisation and a lack of opportunities rather than ideological conviction. Similarly, the World Bank has consistently highlighted that fragility, conflict, and violence are closely correlated with low development indicators, particularly in border and rural areas.

In effect, insecurity thrives where development has failed. Extremist groups can exploit grievances, provide alternative livelihoods, and fill governance vacuums left by the state, which can lead to increased instability and violence in affected regions.

This reality presents a fundamental challenge: military responses alone are insufficient. Without addressing the underlying socio-economic conditions, any security gains are likely to be temporary.

It is within this complex regional landscape that Ghana’s position becomes critical. For over three decades, Ghana has maintained democratic stability, relatively strong institutions, and social cohesion. Notably, the country has not experienced a terrorist attack on its soil, a distinction that sets it apart in the region.

These achievements are not accidental; they are the result of deliberate policy choices, sustained governance reforms, and a commitment to inclusive development, which have collectively fostered a stable and secure environment that discourages terrorism. However, Ghana’s stability should not breed complacency.

Rather, it should be viewed as a strategic asset—one that positions the country to lead regional efforts toward stability and resilience. Leadership in this context requires more than internal security; it demands proactive engagement, strategic coordination, and intellectual leadership. To lead effectively, Ghana must first deepen its understanding of the crisis.

Why has democracy proven fragile in parts of West Africa? What structural conditions enable violent extremism to take root? And how can Ghana’s own experience be translated into scalable solutions for the region? Answering these questions requires more than policy statements—it requires sustained, high-level dialogue.

This is the space THE NYANSA INSTITUTE FOR STRATEGIC DIALOGUE (NISD) seeks to occupy. As a newly established think tank based in Accra, the Institute aims to convene policymakers, academics, and security experts to engage in rigorous, forward-looking discussions on the region’s most pressing challenges.

By fostering evidence-based dialogue, NISD seeks to bridge the gap between research and policy, ensuring that ideas translate into actionable strategies. In the months ahead, the Institute will host a series of engagements on issues ranging from security and economic resilience to governance and foreign interference.

These dialogues are not intended as academic exercises but as platforms for shaping policy and influencing outcomes. In a region facing increasingly complex threats, the need for structured, strategic dialogue has never been more urgent.

Ghana is currently at a pivotal moment. The forces reshaping the Sahel are moving southward, and the choices made today will determine the region’s future trajectory. The question is no longer whether insecurity will shape West Africa’s future, but whether Ghana will rise to lead the response.

Source: The Nyansa Institute For Strategic Dialogue