Crumbling Amaani M/A Primary School Sparks Safety Fears

The dilapidated building

A serious safety concern is emerging at Amaani M/A Primary School in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, where pupils and teachers continue to use a badly deteriorated classroom block that has become increasingly unsafe for teaching and learning.

The school’s main structure, which has not undergone any major renovation since its construction, has fallen into a state of severe disrepair. Large cracks are visible on the walls, while several sections of the building show clear structural weakness, raising fears of a possible collapse if urgent intervention is not made. Years of neglect and lack of maintenance have further worsened the condition of the facility.

Academic work is particularly disrupted during the rainy season, when the weakened structure becomes unsafe for occupation. The mud-based classrooms, with crumbling walls and a rusted, leaking roof, offer little protection, often forcing interruptions in teaching and learning.

The Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Razak Mohamed, has expressed grave concern over the situation, stressing that the school has been left unattended for years without any rehabilitation works. He described the condition as alarming and appealed to government authorities, non-governmental organisations, and philanthropists to urgently intervene to restore the school to a safe learning environment.

The headteacher, Mr. Abednego Akom, also raised concerns, calling for immediate support to complete an abandoned four-classroom block on the school compound. He appealed for building materials such as roofing sheets, cement, nails, and other essential supplies to help complete the project, which he said has been partly supported through the efforts of teachers and community members, including himself and his wife, who is also a teacher.

He further highlighted the lack of staff accommodation, describing the existing teachers’ bungalow as highly unsafe and unfit for habitation. According to him, the same deteriorating mud structure is currently being used as living quarters for some teachers, exposing them to the same risks faced by pupils.

Beyond infrastructure challenges, Mr. Akom noted other pressing issues affecting the school, including inadequate teaching staff, insufficient teaching and learning materials, the absence of proper sanitation facilities, and no computer laboratory to support digital learning. He said these challenges continue to hinder effective teaching and learning.

The situation at Amaani M/A Primary School reflects broader concerns about educational infrastructure in rural communities, where neglected facilities continue to endanger both pupils and teachers. Stakeholders are calling for swift intervention to prevent a potential disaster and ensure a safe environment for learning.

FROM David Afum, Offinso