Women Urged To Move Beyond Competence To Leadership

Pearl Nkrumah

MANAGING DIRECTOR of Access Bank Ghana, Pearl Nkrumah, has challenged participants to move beyond competence and intentionally position themselves for influence and leadership.

Speaking at the StandOut Executive Women Leaders Breakfast held in Accra, Ms. Nkrumah said, “the question is no longer whether women are capable of leading, it is whether we are prepared to step forward, own our value, and lead with clarity and confidence. Real change begins when we make that decision.”

She indicated that Access Bank (Ghana) Plc over the years has reaffirmed its leadership in advancing gender inclusion and executive development.

Drawing from her extensive leadership experience across global banking institutions, Ms. Nkrumah shared practical insights on navigating corporate leadership, building resilience, and making bold career decisions in complex environments.

She emphasised the importance of professional presence as a leadership strategy, urging women to be deliberate about how they show up, communicate their value, and occupy spaces of influence.

The high-impact event, hosted by Leading Ladies’ Network in partnership with HQ Consulting Ltd at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, brought together a curated group of senior and emerging women leaders under the theme “REACH for Change.”

The event also featured a masterclass on “The Power of Professional Presence” led by the founder of Leading Ladies’ Network and Curator for the StandOut Women’s Leadership Program, Yawa Hansen-Quao, as well as a thought-provoking panel discussion on “Life, Love & Leadership,” which explored the intersection of professional ambition and personal realities.

Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairman of the Public Services Commission, shared perspectives on transformational leadership within the public sector.

The breakfast meeting convened a dynamic network of women leaders across industries, promoting meaningful dialogue, mentorship, and connections aimed at accelerating leadership growth.

Participation in the event underscores Access Bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering women, promoting inclusive leadership, and supporting platforms that drive sustainable development across Ghana and the African continent.