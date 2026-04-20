NTE Earnings Hit $5bn In 2025

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (M) flanked by other government officials

The country’s non-traditional export (NTE) sector recorded robust growth in 2025, with earnings rising sharply on the back of increased value addition and strong global demand for processed goods.

A report by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) shows that total NTE earnings climbed to $5.006 billion in 2025, up from $3.83 billion in 2024, representing a 30.7 per cent increase.

The strong performance was largely driven by higher exports of processed cocoa products, particularly cocoa butter and cocoa powder, which continue to attract significant demand from global industries, including chocolate manufacturing, beverages and cosmetics.

At the launch of the report in Accra, the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, described the milestone as a significant step in Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

“I’m excited to share that Ghana’s non-traditional exports have reached $5.006 billion in 2025, a growth of over 30 percent from 2024,” she said, stressing that export diversification remains critical to reducing the country’s dependence on traditional commodities.

She noted that while non-traditional exports now account for about 16 percent of total exports, government policy is focused on gradually reducing reliance on gold, oil and raw cocoa.

The Minister also highlighted growing opportunities within the African market, pointing to strong performance in regional trade as a key driver of expansion for Ghanaian exporters.

In terms of export destinations, the Netherlands emerged as Ghana’s leading market for non-traditional exports in 2025. Export value to the country rose markedly from $477.4 million in 2024 to $831.1 million in 2025, underlining deepening trade relations with Europe.

The aluminium subsector also contributed significantly to the sector’s growth. Exports of aluminium plates, sheets and coils recorded notable increases, supported by expansion in the country’s downstream aluminium industry.

Key industry player, Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO), was among firms that boosted output to meet international standards, particularly those required in European markets.

Despite the impressive growth in earnings, the sector’s share of the country’s total exports declined to 16.1 percent in 2025, down from 18.75 percent in 2024.

The drop was attributed to faster growth in traditional exports, especially minerals and raw cocoa beans, which outpaced gains in the NTE sector.

To sustain the momentum, Ms. Ofosu-Adjare reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting exporters through improved production capacity, strengthened quality standards, and enhanced access to financing.

She cited interventions by institutions such as the Ghana EXIM Bank and the Ghana Standards Authority as critical to boosting competitiveness in international markets.

Over the longer term, the outlook for the sector remains positive. A ten-year trend analysis in the GEPA report indicates that Ghana’s non-traditional exports expanded at an average annual growth rate of 7.53 percent between 2016 and 2025.

By Ernest Kofi Adu