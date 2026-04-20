Ghana Launches World Cup Export Expo

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has launched the Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo, describing it as a strategic platform to project Ghanaian products and innovation onto the global stage.

The initiative, unveiled in Accra, is expected to provide a major boost to the nation’s non-traditional export sector by linking local businesses with international markets ahead of the global football spectacle.

According to the Minister, the Expo is scheduled to take place from June 22 to 23, 2026, in Boston, and will bring together Ghanaian entrepreneurs, international buyers, investors and members of the diaspora under one platform.

She noted that the event presents a unique opportunity for Ghanaian businesses to expand their reach, attract investment and build strategic partnerships that can enhance production and competitiveness.

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare emphasised that the initiative aligns with government’s broader agenda to promote export diversification and reduce reliance on traditional exports such as gold, oil and raw cocoa.

“This Expo will connect Ghanaian businesses to international buyers, investors and the diaspora, while boosting non-traditional exports and economic growth,” she stated.

She commended Litina Travel and Tour for spearheading the initiative, noting that private sector collaboration remains essential in driving Ghana’s trade ambitions.

The Minister further urged Ghanaian businesses across sectors to take advantage of the opportunity by showcasing high-quality products and services that meet international standards.

“I encourage all Ghanaian businesses to seize this opportunity and position themselves for global competitiveness,” she added.

The Made-in-Ghana Expo forms part of efforts to leverage global events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 to promote Ghanaian enterprise and deepen participation in international trade.

By Ernest Kofi Adu