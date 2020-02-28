Activa Launches Online Insurance System

Deputy Commissioner of Insurance Mr. Michael Kofi Andoh, cuts the tape to officially launch the Activa Online system

Activa International Insurance Ghana (AIIG) has, on Wednesday, February 26 2020, at the British Council in Accra, launched an online insurance system aimed at driving client-focused innovation by facilitating all insurance needs.

With the digitization of the world and introduction of Insurance Technology (InsureTech), it has become relevant that AIIG taps into this ready market especially as they make strides to reach the retail and SME market.

Speaking at the launch, Vice Chairman of AIIG, Mr. Steve Kyerematen, said the Activa Online platform was in three parts which included; a web portal, www.activa-ghana.com, a mobile app (active insurance app) and a USSD code *713*313#. It is designed to guarantee easy access to AIIG products like motor insurance, travel, personal accident and home insurance to the company’s customers. He added that one could also lodge a claim online and track it. He assured that simple claims would receive same day settlement while clients could track complicated claims online.

Mr. Kyerematen explained that the system was designed with their customers in mind such that one could have access to insurance premium finance instantly during the quotation and purchase process.

Launching the Activa Online platform, the Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, Mr. Michael Kofi Andoh, said the National Insurance Commission of Ghana had recently introduced the new Motor Insurance Database (MiD) as part of its digitalization drive and the desire to increase insurance penetration, stop undercutting and stop the incidence of fake insurance stickers on our market.

DSP Charles Kwakye, on behalf of the Director General of the Police MTTD, endorsed the Activa Online platform and hoped that it would assist his outfit to detect fake insurance covers on our roads.

In his closing remarks, the Managing Director of AIIG, Mr. Solomon Lartey assured the Deputy Commissioner of Insurance and the gathering that their online platform was 100% compliant with regulatory requirements and was also in line with the regulator’s digitalization drive and the desire to stem undercutting and fake insurance stickers and policies on the market.

AIIG is CIMG Non-Life Insurance Company of the Year (CIMG Awards 2017 & 2018), Insurance Company of the Year (Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards 2018) and International Insurance Company of the Year (Ghana Quality Service Excellence Awards 2017). Activa is a member of Ghana Club 100.