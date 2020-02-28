Government Shoots Down Cap 30 Rumour

Ambrose-Dery, Interior Minister and Pius Enam Hiadzide Deputy Information Minister

Government has shot down a rumour that the Cap 30 Pension Scheme for the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and other security agencies will be scrapped for an alternative arrangement.

A statement from the Information Ministry and signed by Pius Enam Hadzide the deputy minister has described as untrue a story by an unknown person suggesting that “government has withdrawn or intends to withdraw the current pension for the GPS and other security services aimed at causing disaffection for government security agents.”

The statement continued that “government by this statement reiterates its position that it has not and does not intend to withdraw Cap 30 Pension Scheme or any pension scheme of any of the country’s security services. Government will not make changes that will make the police or any security personnel worse off, not while serving or on retirement.”

The statement recalled the Interior Minister’s April 17, 2019 remark at the Police Headquarters to the effect that government would not move the police from the Cap 30 Pension Scheme as being rumoured.

Government, he added, recognized the supreme sacrifice the police and other security services make for the country.

Government, the statement pointed out, “Condemns in no uncertain terms attempts by unscrupulous persons to cause confusion within the ranks of the security services.”

Continuing, government entreats the media to exercise great discretion and high ethical standards when reporting on security and related issues in the country.

By A.R. Gomda